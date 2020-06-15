  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster Sushant Singh Rajput
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Drive-in worship organised by Bengaluru Church

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 15: A church here organised unique drive-in worship allowing visitors to perform Sunday service without breaking the social distancing norm in view of the coronavirus spread.

    The Sunday mass was divided into five service and three batches.

    Deve-in worship organised by Bengaluru Church
    Representational Image

    The first batch was of two-wheelers at 7 am and 5 pm, the second batch was of cars from 9 am to 7 pm and the third batch at 11 am was of those who came in auto-rickshaws, cabs, buses or by walk to the church.

    C M Yediyurappa announces COVID-19 financial package of Rs 1,610 cr

      Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News

      According to pastor Dani Kuruvilla of Bethel AG Church, the worshippers performed the prayers without getting off their vehicles.

      "It is not a must in these pandemic times for all the people to come into the church. For, those in vehicles performed the prayers from inside their vehicles, those who came without vehicles went into the main building and those who could not make it to the mass attended it online," the pastor told PTI.

      According to Vineeta who handles public relations for the church, its authorities stumbled upon the idea of organising the 'Drive-in Worship' to let the worshippers perform their religious obligation without any hindrance.

      This is the first time the church used digital technology extensively to allow Christians to perform the Sunday service.

      More CHURCH News

      Read more about:

      church

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue