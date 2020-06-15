Drive-in worship organised by Bengaluru Church

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, June 15: A church here organised unique drive-in worship allowing visitors to perform Sunday service without breaking the social distancing norm in view of the coronavirus spread.

The Sunday mass was divided into five service and three batches.

The first batch was of two-wheelers at 7 am and 5 pm, the second batch was of cars from 9 am to 7 pm and the third batch at 11 am was of those who came in auto-rickshaws, cabs, buses or by walk to the church.

C M Yediyurappa announces COVID-19 financial package of Rs 1,610 cr

Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News

According to pastor Dani Kuruvilla of Bethel AG Church, the worshippers performed the prayers without getting off their vehicles.

"It is not a must in these pandemic times for all the people to come into the church. For, those in vehicles performed the prayers from inside their vehicles, those who came without vehicles went into the main building and those who could not make it to the mass attended it online," the pastor told PTI.

According to Vineeta who handles public relations for the church, its authorities stumbled upon the idea of organising the 'Drive-in Worship' to let the worshippers perform their religious obligation without any hindrance.

This is the first time the church used digital technology extensively to allow Christians to perform the Sunday service.