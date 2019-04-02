  • search
    Drinking water, jobs are top priorities for Odisha voters

    New Delhi, Apr 02: The Odisha voter says that drinking water is the top priority. A survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that second on the priority list of the Odisha voter is employment.

    Highlights of the report:

    The Odisha Survey 2018 shows that Drinking Water (44.05%), Better Employment Opportunities (41.95%) and Better Roads (37.30%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Odisha.

    Chhattisgarh voter feels govt failed on providing better law and order

    The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Drinking Water (2.30 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (2.30), and Better Roads (2.28) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Odisha, top most voters' priorities were Availability of Water for Agriculture (43%), Drinking Water (43%) and Better Employment Opportunities (41%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.48 on a scale of 5), Drinking Water (2.32) and Better Employment Opportunities (2.27) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.14), Better Roads (2.32) and Electricity for Agriculture (2.45) in Rural Odisha.

    For the urban voters in Odisha, the top most priorities were Drinking Water (48%), Better Employment Opportunities (45%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (43%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Drinking Water (2.25 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (2.39), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.12) was rated as Below Average. In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Roads (2.15) and Water and Air Pollution (2.27) in Urban Odisha.

