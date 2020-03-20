Drinking water does not kill coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: There is a post being widely circulated on the social media that says drinking water will prevent coronavirus.

Practicing respiratory hygiene, social distancing and washing hands will definitely go a long way in preventing the virus, but drinking water does not prevent it.

The fake post read, " excellent advise by Japanese doctors treating COVID-19. Every one should ensure that their throat is moist and never dry. Take a few sips of water every 15 minutes at least. Even if the virus gets into your mouth, the water will wash it down into the stomach the post says. Please share with family and friends and everyone about this, the post also read.

No doctor across the world has said that drinking water is a deterrent to coronavirus. Several doctors have debunked this and said that practising respiratory hygiene and social distancing and washing hands are the best methods to combat the problem. There have been similar messages being floated around regarding coronavirus. However it is advised to consult a doctor, read the advisories by the WHO or government of India and follow the steps given. Do not give in to such rumours on the social media and cause panic.