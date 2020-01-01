  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DRI ADG arrested in Rs 25 lakh bribery case, CBI suspects a huge scam

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: The CBI on Wednesday arrested an Additional Director General of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Chander Shekhar and a middleman in connection with Rs 25 lakh bribery case, officials said.

    The searches are going on in New Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana, they said.

    DRI ADG arrested in Rs 25 lakh bribery case, CBI suspect a huge scam

    According to the DRI web site, Chander Shekhar is posted as ADG, Ludhiana.

    The agency had arrested the middleman while he was allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of the officer, they said.

    J&K: CBI searches 13 locations, NCR in connection with arms licence case

    During the questioning, the middleman told the sleuths that the bribe was allegedly for the officer, they said.

    The agency suspects it to be a part payment of a huge bribe which was discussed between the two, they said.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi arrested directorate of revenue intelligence bribery case

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue