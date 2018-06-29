English
  • Sports

Dreaded militant arrested in Imphal

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A leader of a banned militant outfit has been arrested in Manipur during search operation in Imphal East district, police said.

    Dreaded militant arrested in Imphal
    Representational Image

    The militant belonging to Kangleipak Communist Party (Poirei Meitei Lup) group was arrested yesterday during the search operation at Pungdongbam and Sekta areas, the police said in a press release.

    During his interrogation, the militant claimed that he was also a member of militant outfits such as Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and several other factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), the police said.

    He also claimed that he had shot dead a proprietor of a restaurant in January 2016, the police said. A case has been registered at Lamlai police station for further investigation.

    Read more about:

    militant imphal arrested

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue