Dreaded militant arrested in Imphal

A leader of a banned militant outfit has been arrested in Manipur during search operation in Imphal East district, police said.

The militant belonging to Kangleipak Communist Party (Poirei Meitei Lup) group was arrested yesterday during the search operation at Pungdongbam and Sekta areas, the police said in a press release.

During his interrogation, the militant claimed that he was also a member of militant outfits such as Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and several other factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), the police said.

He also claimed that he had shot dead a proprietor of a restaurant in January 2016, the police said. A case has been registered at Lamlai police station for further investigation.

