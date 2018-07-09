Dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside Baghpat jail

Lucknow, July 9: Dreaded mafia don Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside prison compound in Baghpat district on Monday.

Investigation team arrives at District Jail Baghpat where the gangster has been shot dead.

Meamwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

"Ordered a judicial inquiry&suspension of the jailor. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action to be taken against those responsible," the chief minister said.

The news comes on the day, when Bajrangi was to be produced before a court in Baghpat.

According to the reports, Bajrangi's wife Seema had organised a presser few days back, where she spoke that her husband was on the hit list of UP police. Seema feared her husband could be the next target since he supported other parties and leaders in Yogi Adityanath's state.

Bajrangi who was lodged in Jhansi jail since his arrest from Mumbai in 2009, was brought to Baghpat district jail for appearing in an extortion case.

He was accused in more than 40 murder and extortion cases and also once carried a reward of 7 lakh on his head. Also, a key accused in the sensational murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, who along with his seven supporters was killed during an attack on his motorcade in Ghazipur district of eastren Uttar Pradesh on November 29, 2005.

