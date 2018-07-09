Dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead in Baghpat jail, days after wife alleges threat

Lucknow, July 9: Dreaded mafia don Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside prison compound in Baghpat district on Monday.

Investigation team arrives at District Jail Baghpat where the gangster has been shot dead.

Meamwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

"Ordered a judicial inquiry&suspension of the jailor. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action to be taken against those responsible," the chief minister said.

Bajrangi was shot dead by a fellow inmate inside Baghpat jail, according to the police.

He was brought to District Jail Baghpat from Jhansi,last night. At 6;30am today,a convict lodged in the jail shot him dead&hid the pistol in a gutter. Few days ago,we had made UP CM aware of threat to gangster Munna Bajrangi's life:V Srivastava,advocate of gangster Munna Bajrangi pic.twitter.com/dDLv0298k6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

The news comes on the day, when Bajrangi was to be produced before a court in Baghpat.

According to the reports, Bajrangi's wife Seema had organised a presser few days back, where she spoke that her husband was on the hit list of UP police. Seema feared her husband could be the next target since he supported other parties and leaders in Yogi Adityanath's state.

Bajrangi who was lodged in Jhansi jail since his arrest from Mumbai in 2009, was brought to Baghpat district jail for appearing in an extortion case.

He was accused in more than 40 murder and extortion cases and also once carried a reward of 7 lakh on his head. Also, a key accused in the sensational murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, who along with his seven supporters was killed during an attack on his motorcade in Ghazipur district of eastren Uttar Pradesh on November 29, 2005.

In 2012, Bajrangi had contested an election from Mariyahu in Jaunpur on a ticket from Apna Dal.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day