DRDO successfully flight-tests 'SMART', Rajnath Singh congratulates team

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 05: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has flight-tested SMART, Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo. The successful flight test was conducted at 11.45 hours from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha today.

Congratulating the DRDO and other stakeholders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, this will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare.The Defence Minister said it is a significant achievement.

Speaking about it, Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, said, "SMART is a game-changer technology demonstration in the ASW." The events of today were monitored by the tracking stations (Radars, Electro Optical Systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations including down range ships. A number of DRDO laboratories, including DRDL, RCI Hyderabad, ADRDE Agra, NSTL Visakhapatnam, have developed the technologies required for SMART.

Earlier, this month DRDO had successfully tested Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile. The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar in continuation with the successful trials done on September 22.