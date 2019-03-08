DRDO recruitment 2019: Now apply for research association post, last date today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) 2019 has invited applications for a walk-in-interview for the post of Research Associate (RA) and junior research fellow (JRF).

Interested candidates will have to walk-in to the DRDO, Tezpur (Assam) at the office of director, DRL Tezpur at Solamana Cantt.

The interview will be conducted on March 15, 2019 (Monday). Candidates need to take original documents of education, age and eligibility and report before 9:30 am at the venue. Selected candidates will be hired for two years. A total of three seats in each category are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

How to apply for DRDO jobs

Visit official website, drdo.gov.in

Look for DRDO recruitment 2019 official notification

Candidates will have to submit a two-page bio-data at the website by March 8, 2019

Candidates can send their resume at, drlteztc@gmail.com.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected RA will get a salary of Rs 40,000 and JRF candidates will get Rs 25,000 as a monthly stipend.