    DRDO recruitment 2019: Now apply for research association post, last date today

    New Delhi, Mar 08: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) 2019 has invited applications for a walk-in-interview for the post of Research Associate (RA) and junior research fellow (JRF).

    Interested candidates will have to walk-in to the DRDO, Tezpur (Assam) at the office of director, DRL Tezpur at Solamana Cantt.

    Also Read | Govt jobs: DRDO recruitment, 30 vacancies announced; Last date to apply March 11

    The interview will be conducted on March 15, 2019 (Monday). Candidates need to take original documents of education, age and eligibility and report before 9:30 am at the venue. Selected candidates will be hired for two years. A total of three seats in each category are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

    How to apply for DRDO jobs

    • Visit official website, drdo.gov.in
    • Look for DRDO recruitment 2019 official notification
    • Candidates will have to submit a two-page bio-data at the website by March 8, 2019
    • Candidates can send their resume at, drlteztc@gmail.com.

    DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

    Selected RA will get a salary of Rs 40,000 and JRF candidates will get Rs 25,000 as a monthly stipend.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
