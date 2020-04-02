DRDO develops bio suits for doctors, paramedics engaged in treating coronavirus patients

India

PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 02: India's premier defence research institution DRDO has developed a "bio suit" to protect doctors and paramedics engaged in treating coronavirus-affected people from the infection.

Scientists at several DRDO laboratories were involved in developing the "bio suit" which will act as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare personnel, officials said.

They said considering the high demand of PPEs across the country, steps are being taken to produce at least 15,000 suits per day. India is currently reeling under increasing shortage of PPE for doctors and paramedics involved in taking care of coronavirus patients.

The government is also scouting global markets to procure PPE, ventilators and N95 masks. India has recorded over 1,965 positive cases of coronavirus and at least 50 deaths so far.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 850,000 people and claimed around 42,000 lives.

"Scientists at various DRDO laboratories have applied their technical know-how and expertise in textile, coating and nanotechnology to develop the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) having specific type of fabric with coating," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"The suit has been prepared with the help of the industry and subjected to rigorous testing for textile parameters as well as protection against synthetic blood," the ministry said.

It said the DRDO is making all efforts to ensure that these suits are produced in large numbers and serve as robust line of defence for the medics, paramedics and other personnel in the front line combating COVID-19.

The current production capacity of the suit is 7,000 units per day. An official said the bio suit production by DRDO partners and other industries was hampered due to non-availability of seam sealing tapes.

The DRDO has prepared a special sealant as an alternative to seam sealing tape based on the sealant used in submarine applications.

The official said the DRDO is providing 1.5 lakh litres of sanitisers to various security entities and other organisations across the country.

He said a five-layered face mask, N99, is being made on war footing using nano technology. A total of 10,000 masks have already been made and soon per day production will be extended to 20,000.

He said DRDO labs have also supplied 40,000 other face masks to Delhi Police. The official said DRDO is also engaged in minor modification of ventilators so that one machine can support four patients at the same time.