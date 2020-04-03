  • search
    DRDO develops bio-suit for medical staff fighting COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 03: The Ministry of Defence said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a bio suit with a self sealing seam which will help protect medical, paramedical and other personnel engaged in combating coronavirus.

    DRDO said that the scientists at the various laboratories have applied their technical know-how and expertise in textile coating and nanotechnology to develop the Personal Protective Equipment having a specific type fabric with coating.

    A statement by DRDO said that the DRDO is making all efforts to ensure that these suits are produced in large numbers and serve as a robust line of defence for the medics, paramedics and other personnel in the front line combating COVID-19.

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 10:32 [IST]
