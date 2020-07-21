DRDO-developed drone likely to be deployed in Ladakh

YouTube
    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 21: A drone, indigenously developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), is likely to be deployed by the Army in eastern Ladakh to enhance surveillance in the area that has seen a face-off between the forces of India and China, sources said.

    A DRDO official said the drone will be dispatched soon for the Army. The drone christened 'Bharat' has been developed by DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh.

    Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to northern sector amid border row with China

    It has been made to operate in high-altitude areas and can also adapt to extreme climates. It is also known to be agile. The drone can provide real-time video transmission and has advanced night vision capabilities, the sources said.

    They also said it is likely to be deployed in eastern Ladakh, adding the deployment is likely to enhance surveillance in the high-altitude and mountain terrain. The region has witnessed a face-off between the armies of India and China.

    Last month, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Galwan. There were casualties on the Chinese side as well but the number of fatalities were not known. When asked whether the drone could be deployed in other border areas, the sources said the Army will decide on it.

