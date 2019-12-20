DRDO conducts 2 successful flight tests of Pinaka missile systems in salvo mode

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 20: The DRDO has conducted two successful test firings of Pinaka missile systems with objectives such as checking its low range and functioning of live warhead, according to an official statement.

"The first trial was conducted on December 19 wherein one missile was fired at 75 kilometre range. The second trial was successfully conducted today at 1100 hrs from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast," the statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

Pinaka is a multiple rocket launcher system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It can fire around 12 rockets in 44 seconds.

"The mission objective of today's trial was to test low range, functioning of live warhead along with its proximity initiation and salvo launch...Both the missiles were fired to engage a target located at 20 kilometre range and high accuracy was achieved," the statement added.

According to the DRDO, the Pinaka missiles were integrated with live warhead and proximity fuse and was tracked by multiple range systems such as telemetry, radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), which confirmed the textbook flight performance.