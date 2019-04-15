Draupadi of Rampur being disrobed: Sushma Swaraj seeks Mulayam's response over Azam Khan’s remarks

New Delhi, Apr 15: Hitting out at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan for his 'khaki underwear' comment against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, Union minister Sushma Swaraj urged the party's Mulayam Singh Yadav "not to stay silent at the disrobing of the Draupadi of Rampur".

Taking to Twitter, Swaraj wrote as she appealed Mulayam not to remain silent on the matter,''Mulayam bhai, you are the patriarch of the Samajwadi Party. In Rampur, Draupadi's cheer haran is happening in front of you. Don't commit the mistake of staying silent like Bhishma Pitamah."

मुलायम भाई - आप पितामह हैं समाजवादी पार्टी के. आपके सामने रामपुर में द्रौपदी का चीर हरण हो रहा हैं. आप भीष्म की तरह मौन साधने की गलती मत करिये. @yadavakhilesh Smt.Jaya Bhaduri, Mrs.Dimple Yadav.pic.twitter.com/FNO5fM4Hkc — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 15, 2019

Sushma Swaraj was referring to Draupadi's cheer-haran (disrobing) - a scene from Mahabharata.

She also tagged Akhilesh Yadav in the tweet and mentioned the names of Jaya Bahaduri and Dimple Yadav - both members of the Samajwadi Party.

Azam Khan, while addressing a poll campaign rally in his parliamentary constituency Rampur on Sunday said, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

Later, Azam Khan asserted that he did not name anyone, and said he would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty.

The actor-turned-politician, Jaya Prada, won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 on SP ticket but was later expelled on account of alleged anti-party activities in 2010. She had joined the BJP last month.

Meanwhile, The National Commission for Women has taken note of Azam Khan's remark against Jaya Prada.

Speaking to news agency ANI, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "We are writing to the Election Commission to take strict action against him [Azam Khan] because he has to learn this lesson now. Women are not sex objects." "NCW has taken suo-motu cognizance and we are sending him a notice," Sharma added.