Dr Shanta, chairperson of Cancer Institute passes away at 93

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Jan 19: Renowned oncologist and chairperson of the Cancer Institute here, Dr V Shanta, who is noted for her outstanding contribution to cancer care died early on Tuesday. She was 93.

Sources at the Cancer Institute said Dr Shanta was rushed to hospital after she complained of chest pain last night at about 9 p.m. She had a massive block which could not be removed. Her end came at about 3.55 a.m., said a senior oncologist at the institute.

Her body was moved to the old Cancer Institute premises, which she helped to build. Her work won several awards, including the Magsaysay Award, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Dr Shanta was active till her hospitalisation. During the pandemic, she expressed concern about the new challenges to healthcare that was brought by the lockdown, the institute said. Lauding Dr Shanta as a doyen of cancer care, Dr Ananda Raja, of the institute said, "She may have passed away but her work lives on forever," he said.

Hailing from a family of Nobel laureates - Sir CV Raman and Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Shanta graduated (M.B.B.S.) in 1949, D.G.O. in 1952 and M.D, in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1955.

Norway vaccine tragedy: Death toll reaches 29

In April 1955, she joined the fledgling Cancer Institute, established in 1954 by the Womens'' Indian Association Cancer Relief Fund, as its Resident Medical Officer in preference to the Assistant Surgeon''s Post in the Women & Children''s Hospital, Chennai, to which she had been selected by the Madras Public Service Commission.

She played an important role along with Dr Krishnamurthi in developing the Cancer Institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a major comprehensive Cancer Centre of national and international stature. Dr Venkatraman Radhakrishnan, Medical and pediatric oncologist said duty exemption for cancer drugs, free travel for cancer patients in trains and buses, and making cancer a notifiable disease in Tamil Nadu were among her numerous achievements.

She was the force behind the first cancer registry in India, and pioneered in several aspects including initiating the first screening program in India for cancer besides establishing the frst pediatric oncology unit at the institute, he said.

India's Covid cases drop to lowest in 7 months, vaccination drive day 4|Oneindia News

"She also started pediatric oncology as a speciality in India and helped significantly in progress of the specialty. The first pediatric oncology unit in India was established in Cancer Institute in 1960. She was the first pediatric oncologist in India," he added.