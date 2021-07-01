YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dr. Reddys denied permission to conduct phase-3 trials for Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has been denied permission to conduct the phase 3 trials for the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine by India's top regulatory body.

    Dr. Reddys denied permission to conduct phase-3 trials for Sputnik Light. COVID-19 vaccine

    An ANI report said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) refused to allow the Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company to conduct phase 3 trials of Sputnik Light which is a one shot vaccine. The reason being cited is that it did not find the scientific rationale behind the same.

    On Wednesday, the subject expert committee set up by the government discussed the application seeking permission to carry out trials in India. Dr. Reddys wanted to test the immunogenicity of the vaccine. Based on the results of the earlier trials of Sputnik V, the immunogenicity data of both the components was noted. The immunogenicity data with a single dose was not very good and hence the Subject Expert Committee did not find the rationale to conduct the trial again.

    If Sputnik Light is approved in India, then it is likely to be priced at around Rs 730. Sputnik V had received the nod for emergency use in India in April. The Sputnik V, which is a two dose vaccine is being manufactured by Dr. Reddy's Laboratory.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X