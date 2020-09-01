YouTube
    Dr. Kafeel Khan ordered to be released, detention under NSA set aside

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Sep 01: The Allahabad High Court has ordered the immediate release of Dr. Kafeel Khan who was detained by the Uttar Pradesh government under the National Security Act (NSA).

    Dr. Kafeel Khan ordered to be released, detention under NSA set aside
    Dr. Kafeel Khan

    It may be recalled that the NSA was involved against Khan on February 13 following the orders of the Aligarh District Magistrate.

    The court said that the order was illegal as the ground submitted by the authorities was not sufficient to detain him.

    He has been in jail since January 29 for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 10 2019 during the protests against the amended citizenship law.

    It may be recalled that he had been in the news earlier following the 2017 tragedy at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, in which several kids died due to lack of oxygen cylinders.

    Read more about:

    nsa

