    Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP STF for making 'inflammatory' remarks at anti-CAA rally in Aligarh

    Lucknow, Jan 30: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested Dr. Kafeel Khan for his inflammatory remarks during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    An FIR was registered against Kafeel under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station on December 13.

    Kafeel Khan had hit the headlines in Gorakhpur after the death of 60 children in the BRD Hospital in 2017.

    Citizenship law, NRC dangerously divisive says draft resolution of European Parliament

    An FIR was filed against nine persons, including Khan in the case involving the tragic death of children in the hospital. On September 2 last year, Khan was arrested and subsequently removed from his post in the hospital.

    But last year, an Uttar Pradesh government inquiry gave a clean chit to Khan.

    India has been witnessing widespread protests ever since the contentious legislation was passed by Parliament last month.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 0:34 [IST]
