Dr Harsh Vardhan outlines impact of global warming in India

New Delhi, July 10: Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday outlined the impact of global warming in India.

While answering a question raised by P.L Punia in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said that the studies show that, in the changing climate scenario, central & northern India and Western Himalayas have become more prone to extreme rainfall events.

"Even though it cannot be termed as a direct cause, events like heavy rainfall in various parts of the country have a possible linkage with global warming, since climate model simulations brings out intensification of extreme precipitation in various parts of the world due to global warming. Also several scientific studies bring out the possible linkage of Climate Change with the sudden occurrence of rainfall extreme," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Answering the steps taken by the government to put a check on losses of farmers, he said that under National Monsoon Mission, Ministry of Earth Sciences has implemented two state of the art dynamical prediction systems for short, medium & extended range forecasts and seasonal forecasts.

The Minister informed the House that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) runs an operational Agrometeorological Advisory Service (AAS) viz., Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) scheme for the benefit of farming community in the country.

"At present, 42 million farmers in the country receive the Agromet Advisories through SMS directly. Agromet Advisories are prepared and communicated to the farmers by the Agromet Field Units (AMFUs) located at State Agricultural Universities, institutes of ICAR and IIT etc., on every Tuesday and Friday to take decision on day-to-day agricultural operations," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Agromet Advisories are also being communicated to the farming community through multichannel dissemination system like print and electronic media, Doordarshan, radio, internet etc. through Kisan Portal launched by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and also through private companies under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.