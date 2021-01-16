Dr.Harsh Vardhan administered COVID-19 vaccine

In first 100 days in office, Joe Biden announces plan to vaccinate 100 million Americans

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS Delhi, minutes after Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched the historic vaccine drive earlier today.

Today, a total of 3 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated using the Covaxin and Covishield which received emergency authorisation. The vaccination drive will cover all states and union territories between 9 am and 5 pm, except on those days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.

The first vaccine shot administered at AIIMS, Delhi was in the presence of Dr. Vardhan. AIIMS director, Randeep Guleria was also administered the dose of the vaccine.