    Downloadable e-version of voter card to be launched today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will on Monday launch the electronic version of the voter identity card which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or a personal computer.

    Downloadable e-version of voter card to be launched today
    Representational Image

    The e-elector photo identity card is non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as digital locker and can be printed in the PDF format, Election Commission officials said.

    "Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters," a Commission statement said on Sunday.

    The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, the statement said.

    The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

    Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are acceptable as proof of identity and address.

    The e-version of the voter card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the Election Commission.

    The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

    For the past few years, January 25 is also observed as National Voters' Day.

