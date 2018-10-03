  • search

Download UPSC IFS main exam 2018 schedule

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 3: The UPSC IFS main exam 2018 schedule has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates who have passed the IFS preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam, which will be held from 2 December to 10 December 2018, will be held in two different sessions - morning and afternoon session - every day.

    The morning session is scheduled to be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The DAF forms will be available from October 4.
    'General English' and 'General Knowledge' are compulsory subjects for the main exam.

    Candidates are allowed to choose between two of the optional subjects. They will then be able to appear for both, Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the respective subjects they choose. The compulsory subjects are for 300 marks each. However, the optional subjects are of 200 marks each. Both categories allow 3 hours as the duration for the exams. More details are available on upsc.gov.in.

