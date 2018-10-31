  • search

Download DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018 today or tomorrow

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31: The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018 is ready and would be declared anytime soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

    Download DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018 today or tomorrow

    Earlier it was decided that the results would be declared on October 29. However there was a delay as the state was reeling under a terrible situation due to the floods. The examination was conducted in the month of July to August, but due to severe flood situations some of the papers were postponed to October. The results are either likely to be declared today or tomorrow. The results once declared would be available on dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

    How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018:

    • Go to dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in
    • Under the 'Examination' tab, click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result - I year Improvement
    • A PDF will open
    • Check your exam result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 6:22 [IST]
