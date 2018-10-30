  • search

Download DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018 on this date

By Simran Kashyap
    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30: The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018 will be declared shortly. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

    Download DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018 on this date

    Earlier it was decided that the results would be declared on October 29. However there was a delay as the state was reeling under a terrible situation due to the floods. The examination was conducted in the month of July to August, but due to severe flood situations some of the papers were postponed to October.

    Now the date to declare the results has been fixed for November 1. The results once declared would be available on dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

    How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018:

    • Go to dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in
    • Under the 'Examination' tab, click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result - I year Improvement
    • A PDF will open
    • Check your exam result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 6:42 [IST]
