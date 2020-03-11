  • search
    Down in the dumps, but Congress still ready to dare BJP in MP

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Despite facing a massive rebellion, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh says it is ready to fight on. The Congress says that it is ready to face the floor test and challenge the BJP.

    While there have been contradictory claims about the number of MLAs who attended a meeting chaired by MP Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, reports say only 94 legislators attended.

    Kamal Nath

    Following the meeting, Speaker, Heena Karve said that they were told to stay united and fight together. On Jyotiraditya Scindia, she said that he would not be discussed at meetings anymore. There was no talk about him at the meeting, she said, while adding that he has been expelled from the party.

    Madhya Pradesh crisis: Floor test likely on March 16 and here are the numbers

    There were emotional scenes witnessed outside the chief minister's residence. Many shouted slogans in favour of Kamal Nath, while others ripped out Scindia's name plate and crushed it under their foot.

    The Congress claims that those MLAs who have resigned will return. This is just to build up pressure ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 7:38 [IST]
