  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Down in Kashmir, Pakistan now looks to dish out trouble in naxal land, North East

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 29: A series of tweets by former army official from Pakistan speaks about the naxal movement in India, the insurgency in the North East and of course Kashmir.

    While speaking about the naxalite movement, Brig Masud Ahmad says that the insurgency started in 1970 as a result of economic exploitation by Delhi. He also speaks about the Mizoram Independence movement and says India launched air strikes to neutralise the movement. He goes on with a series of tweets explaining these issues.

    Brigadier Masud Ahmad Khan
    Brigadier Masud Ahmad Khan Image courtesy: @MasudAKhan6

    A close assessment of his tweets and similar ones by the Pakistanis clearly indicates that they are trying to rake up tension outside Kashmir in the aftermath of Article 370 being abrogated.

    Rahul's comments on Kashmir situation gave Pak 'handle' to target India, says BJP; Cong clarifies

    Indian Intelligence Bureau officials say that with restrictions in place, terrorists may find it difficult to infiltrate into the Valley or even strike there. However Intelligence agencies are not ruling out the possibility of trouble in other parts of the country.

    Many protests are being organised in different parts of the country and there is a good chance that these persons may provoke and create violence. An example of the same was the incident that was witnessed at the JNU, when a protest condemning the death sentence awarded to Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru was held.

    The Intelligence warns of similar incidents and says that the local police of the respective states should be on guard and keep a very close watch on such events. Pakistan would do everything to rake up several issues in other parts of the country through their sympathisers and deeply infested network.

    India hopes Pakistan would become a 'normal' neighbour: Jaishankar

    Intelligence Bureau officials have also advised the police of several states to keep a very close watch on sleeper cells and terror modules of groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Students Islamic Movement of India, Islamic State and the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh.

    There has been plenty of chatter in the past couple of days and these groups are trying to activate their modules with an intention of striking. Groups from Pakistan will look to strike in the cities in a bid to avenge the decision on Article 370, an Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan north east kashmir intelligence bureau tweets

    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 5:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue