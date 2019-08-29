Down in Kashmir, Pakistan now looks to dish out trouble in naxal land, North East

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: A series of tweets by former army official from Pakistan speaks about the naxal movement in India, the insurgency in the North East and of course Kashmir.

While speaking about the naxalite movement, Brig Masud Ahmad says that the insurgency started in 1970 as a result of economic exploitation by Delhi. He also speaks about the Mizoram Independence movement and says India launched air strikes to neutralise the movement. He goes on with a series of tweets explaining these issues.

A close assessment of his tweets and similar ones by the Pakistanis clearly indicates that they are trying to rake up tension outside Kashmir in the aftermath of Article 370 being abrogated.

Indian Intelligence Bureau officials say that with restrictions in place, terrorists may find it difficult to infiltrate into the Valley or even strike there. However Intelligence agencies are not ruling out the possibility of trouble in other parts of the country.

Many protests are being organised in different parts of the country and there is a good chance that these persons may provoke and create violence. An example of the same was the incident that was witnessed at the JNU, when a protest condemning the death sentence awarded to Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru was held.

The Intelligence warns of similar incidents and says that the local police of the respective states should be on guard and keep a very close watch on such events. Pakistan would do everything to rake up several issues in other parts of the country through their sympathisers and deeply infested network.

Intelligence Bureau officials have also advised the police of several states to keep a very close watch on sleeper cells and terror modules of groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Students Islamic Movement of India, Islamic State and the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh.

There has been plenty of chatter in the past couple of days and these groups are trying to activate their modules with an intention of striking. Groups from Pakistan will look to strike in the cities in a bid to avenge the decision on Article 370, an Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia.