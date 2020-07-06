Doval-Yi talks proposed amidst India-China stand off

  • search
    New Delhi, July 06: In a bid to resolve the border dispute, India and China are now discussing a proposal for talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.

    Doval and Yi are the Special Representatives of the India and China strategic consultations and boundary negotiations. It may be recalled that Doval and Yi had held the 22nd round of boundary negotiations last on December 21.

    File Photo of Ajit Doval and Wang Yi

    If the talks are held it would an engagement to review the progress in talks between the military commanders and diplomats to resolve the ongoing issues along the LAC. This means that it would not be considered as the 23rd found of boundary talks, a source in New Delhi informed OneIndia.

    During the talks between the military commanders, it was emphasised that there should be a de-escalation. While both sides have agreed in principle to dis-engage, there has been very little that has happened on the ground.

    It may be recalled that the NSA had held a being in Beijing in July 2017 amidst the tense stand off at Doklam. The meeting between the two Special Representatives was held on the sidelines of the meting of senior security officials of the BRICS. The Special Representative talks are being held since 2003. Although there has not been much headway since 2003, if the two sides finalise the framework for settling the boundary dispute, then it would be followed by the actual demarcation of the border on the map.

    Read more about:

    ajit doval indo china

    Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 9:15 [IST]
