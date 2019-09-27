  • search
    Doval tells security forces to put anti infiltration grid on high alert

    Srinagar, Sep 27: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval chaired who chaired a high level meeting directed the security forces to put the anti infiltration grid along the Pakistan border on high alert.

    Doval, who returned to New Delhi from Srinagar, held a series of meetings with the security officials and bureaucrats during which he made it clear that common people should be able to exercise their daily routine without any fear from terrorist groups, they said. This is his second visit after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 in the state on August 5 and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on October 31 with the swearing-in ceremony of first Lt Governors.

    During the meeting, the National Security Advisor (NSA) reviewed the developmental schemes for people and asked officials for their speedy implementation, which includes providing best health care, shipment of apple boxes out of the Kashmir Valley, among other things.

    The NSA also reviewed the security situation and directed the officials to intensify anti-militancy operations and target key terrorists operating in certain parts of the Valley, the officials said.

    However, Doval cautioned that while operating against militancy efforts should be made to ensure that there is no collateral damage to civilians or their property, they said, adding that the move comes after reports that terrorists had been intimidating civilians and apple growers and enforcing civilian curfew.

    The NSA had camped for 11 days in the Valley after the Centre announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. During that period, Doval had ensured that there was no violence in the aftermath of the government's decision.

    The NSA has been monitoring the situation in the state on a day-to-day basis to ensure flawless coordination between all arms of the security forces in the hinterland as well as along the Line of Control (LoC).

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 5:57 [IST]
