Doval’s New India Doctrine: India will take the battle to where the threat originates

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: India will not only fight on its own soil but also on foreign soil which becomes the source of a security threat, India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval said.

The remarks come in the midst of a standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Speaking at the Parmath Niketan ashram in Rishikesh, the NSA said that while India has not attacked anyone first, the new strategic thinking holds that perhaps we could have acted proactively to nip security threats.

It is not necessary that we only fight where you want to. India will take the battle to where the threat originates, Doval also said. The NSA's doctrine is known as New India.

We will surely fight, on our soil as well as on foreign soil, but not for our personal interests. It would be in the interest of Parmath spirituality, the NSA also said.

Ours is a civilisation state and is not based on any religion, language or sect. What cannot be seen, what is the foundation of this nation and its culture, Doval said. The NSA's comments can be seen as largely reflecting on the government's intent of pre-empting to nip security threats.

On the 70th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War, Chinese president, Xi Jinping had condemned unilateralism, protectionism and extreme egoism in a jab at the United States.China refers to the conflict, in which it sent troops to aid North Korean forces against a United Nations coalition led by America, as the War to Resist U S Aggression and Aid Korea.

Although fighting ended in a stalemate, the war established China as a major player on the world stage and Friday's commemorations closely fit with Xi's drive to promote patriotism and the unquestioned leadership of the ruling Communist Party.