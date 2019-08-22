  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Doval in Moscow: India’s stand on Kashmir gets complete Russia backing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: The meeting between National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev turned out to be a fruitful one. Russia has completely backed India's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials familiar with the development tell OneIndia.

    National Security Advisor Ajit Doval shakes hands with Nikolai Patrushev
    National Security Advisor Ajit Doval shakes hands with Nikolai Patrushev. PTI Photo

    The situation in the region was discussed in detail by Doval, who is in Moscow on the invitation of Patrushev. Doval also held discussions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok, where he would take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in September.

    NSA Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah on Kashmir; reviews security situation

    A statement that was released after the discussions said that, 'both sides reaffirmed their intention to intensify counter- terrorism cooperation. The longstanding position of both sides on the importance of their bilateral consultations and the mutual support for principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference of third parties was reiterated.'

    More AJIT DOVAL News

    Read more about:

    ajit doval article 370 moscow

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue