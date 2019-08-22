Doval in Moscow: India’s stand on Kashmir gets complete Russia backing

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: The meeting between National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev turned out to be a fruitful one. Russia has completely backed India's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials familiar with the development tell OneIndia.

The situation in the region was discussed in detail by Doval, who is in Moscow on the invitation of Patrushev. Doval also held discussions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok, where he would take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in September.

A statement that was released after the discussions said that, 'both sides reaffirmed their intention to intensify counter- terrorism cooperation. The longstanding position of both sides on the importance of their bilateral consultations and the mutual support for principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference of third parties was reiterated.'