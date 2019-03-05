Doval holds talks with US counterpart amid Indo-Pak tension

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 05: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval discussed the security situation in the region after Pulwama attack and IAF airstrikes the LoC with his American counterpart John Bolton on Tuesday.

India has also shown proof of Pakistan using F-16s to attack Indian planes and target. US defence attaches shown parts of AIM-120 missile, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, America has agreed with the Indian stand.

This is the third exchange between the two security advisers after the Pulwama attack on February 14.

In the aftermath of the dastardly terror attack, America had supported India's right to self-defence. It was seen as strong support to India on the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan. In fact, the US had termed India's air strike at the Balakot training camp of Pakistan as 'counter-terrorism' actions.