Farmers group observe 'maun vrat' at govt meeting; want 'yes' or 'no' answer to their demands

'Seeing our plight, our children no longer want to get become farmers'

Doubts on MSP baseless, ready to resolve every suspicion: Centre

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 05: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again assured farmers that MSP will continue and that there is no threat to it.

The statement comes after farmers and governments fifth round of talks ended in a deadlock with the farmers'' group going on a ''maun vrat'' (vow of silence) seeking a clear ''yes or no'' answer to their demand of repealing three farm laws.

"We've told farmers that the government will consider all their aspects. It would've been easier for us to find a solution if we get suggestions from farmers' leaders... We request Kisan unions to send elderly and children back home in wake of Covid and cold weather," Tomar said.

"I'd not like to comment on program of Unions. But I'd like to urge farmers and Unions to leave path of agitation and come to path of discussion. Government has had several rounds of talks with them and is ready for further discussion for a solution," Agriculture Minister said on Bharat Bandh call by farmers on December 8.

Farmers group observe 'maun vrat' at govt meeting; want 'yes' or 'no' answer to their demands

Narendra Singh Tomar further added, "I want to assure farmers that Modi government was fully committed to you, and will remain so in future. Under PM Modi's leadership, several agricultural schemes have been implemented. Budget and MSP has also increased."

"Farmers should keep faith in Modi governent that whatever will be done, it will be in their interest. I want to thank Farmers' unions for maintaining the discipline... Since talks couldn't be completed today, we've called for another meeting on December 9."

"I want to request protesting farmers to give up their movement so that they don't face inconvenience in this cold weather & citizens of Delhi can also live a life of convenience," he added.

"We have said that the MSP will continue, there is no threat to it. It is baseless to doubt this. Still, if someone is suspicious then the government is ready to resolve it," Tomar mentioned.

"We don't intend to affect the mandi in the states, they are not affected by the law either. Government is ready to do anything in its power to further strengthen APMC. If anyone has any misconception regarding APMCs, then government is absolutely ready to clarify it." Tomar added.

The government proposed another round of meeting on December 9 next week as it sought some time from the unions to present a concrete proposal after further consultations within the government.