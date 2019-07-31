Double whammy: From RTI to triple talaq, how BJP floored the opposition in Rajya Sabha

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 31: It was a major turn around for the BJP, which finally managed to push the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha. Triple talaq is now a criminal offence.

The opposition with better numbers had hoped that it would counter the BJP. The opposition was clearly lacking in strategy and for the second time in a week, it found itself on the mat. Last week, the BJP managed to push the RTI amendment Bill.

Despite opposing the Bills tooth and nail, the opposition did not manage to push the same to the select committee, which it had hoped it would do. For one 23 opposition members, including 4 from the Congress were absent. 6 SP, 4 BSP, 2 NCP, 2 TDP, 2, PDP, 1 DMK, 1 CMP and 1 TMC members were absent.

In addition to this, The JD(U), AIADMK and TRS staged a walk out. In all these parties have 23 members. This means 56 abstained in a house of 245 which has 5 vacant seats.

While it was clear that the BJP's floor managers were in touch with the AIADMK, JD(U) and TRS, the turning point was the 23 absentee MPs from the opposition. The Congress MPs who were absent were Ranjib Biswal, Partap Singh Bajwa, Vivek Tankha and Mukut Mithi. Sanjay Singh on the other hand resigned and the same was immediately accepted.

Praful Patel and Sharad Pawar of the NCP too were not present. The CPMs, Jharna Das Baidya and DMK member, R S Bharathi too were absent. From the BSP, the absentee MPs were Satish Chandra Mishra, Rajaram, Ashok Siddharth and Veer Singh.

The SP MPs who were absent were Tazeen Fatma, Sanjay Seth, Beni Prasad Verma, Sukhram Yadav, Chandrapal Yadav and Surendra Singh. The SP said that three of their members had health issues. Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmad Laway of the PDP too were absent.