Double standards: BJP hits back at Opposition over farm laws

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 07: Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the Congress has exposed its double standards by opposing the new farm laws as he reffered to the grand old parties 2019 manifesto.

Addressing media persons, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Opposition parties have jumped into the issue of new farm laws. During UPA rule, they did exactly what Modi govt is doing today for reforms in the farm sector. Now that they're losing polls, they take part in any protest for the sake of their existence."

"Opposition parties are opposing the Narendra Modi govt for the sake of opposition, forgetting their own work in the past. In its 2019 poll manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act and make a trade of agriculture produce including export free from all restrictions," he said.

Taking potshots at NCP chief, Prasad said, "Sharad Pawar is also opposing the new farm laws. But when he was agriculture minister, he wrote to all CMs for 'private sector participation' in market infrastructure."