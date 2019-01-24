2019 Lok Sabha elections: Doors open for alliance, says AIADMK

Chennai, Jan 24: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on January 24 said its doors for the alliance were open but insisted it will choose its partners based on certain "guidelines" including the prospective ally's record on pro-Tamil Nadu efforts.

Senior AIADMK leader and state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the party will consult its various stakeholders and arrive at a consensus before firming up a poll pact.

"We have not closed our doors regarding alliance... (others) can come. But there are certain guidelines like what public welfare measures they have done for the state (Tamil Nadu), whether they support the government in its efforts to uphold the state's rights," he told reporters here.

Besides these guidelines, the party will also brainstorm with its rank and file, even as there are various decision-making committees that will deliberate upon the issue, he said.

After consulting all these stakeholders, the party will arrive at a consensus on its electoral alliance, the Minister said.

Jayakumar, the Tamil Nadu fisheries minister, however, exuded confidence that his party was capable of winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats (39 in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Puducherry) besides putting up a good show in the bypolls to 20 assembly segments.

Many Ministers from the AIADMK maintained that the party will form a mega alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BJP too had said that it will form a grand alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2019 elections.

The speculation is rife that the BJP is holding talks with not just the AIADMK but also Ramdoss' PMK and Vijaykanth's DMKS.

