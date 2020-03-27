Doordarshan to re-telecast ‘Ramayan’ starting tomorrow

New Delhi, Mar 27: The government has decided to re-telecast the serial Ramayan from tomorrow onwards.

Doordarshan would telecast the epic serial starting Saturday said Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar. He said that one episode would be telecast in the morning from 9 am to 10 am. A second episode would be telecast between 9 pm and 10 pm, the minister also said.

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.@narendramodi

@PIBIndia@DDNational — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 27, 2020

Ramayan is a television series which was aired during 1987 and 1988 and was created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar. Ramayan had introduced the concept of Hindu epics to Indian television. It went on to become a national classic.

Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram, while Deepika Chikhalia played the role of Sita. Ramayan was telecast in 55 countries and at a total viewership of 55 million. It became the highest watched Indian television series and entered the Limca Book of World Records as the most watched religious series.

Prasar Bharti CEO, Shashi Shekhar thanked the Sagar family for this service to the nation. Heartfelt thanks to the Sagar Family for this service to the Nation during this moment who took immense effort to mobilise their resources and made available content to Team

@ddnational in Mumbai on a war footing, he also said in a tweet.