    Doordarshan to get new logo! Here are 5 shortlisted designs to replace DD’s ‘eye’

    New Delhi, May 22: If you are a 90's kid, you will probably relate to Sunday mornings in front of your television set watching Doordarshan. Back in those days, we didn't have cable TV, and the only options to go by was Doordarshan. As per the latest tweet shared by Prasar Bharti, the iconic Doordarshan logo, said to symbolise the human eye, may soon be a thing of past as the broadcaster seeks to connect aggressively with the youth while preserving the "nostalgia" associated with the DD brand.

    In 2017, Doordarshan, which runs 23 channels across the country, has floated a logo design contest, which took place between July 23, 2017, and August 20, 2017.

    Doordarshan to get new logo! Here are 5 shortlisted designs to replace DD’s ‘eye’

    Top five designs were selected from more than 10,000 entries on Monday.

    Doordarshan souvenir store launched, merchandise based on old serials available online

    Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharti, announced the news on Twitter that one of these five shortlisted logos will be used for the new look of DD India Live, one of the many channels Doordarshan has across the country.

    Here are the names of five winners whose design entries made to the top 5 designs selelcted for Doordarshan new logo; Saneesh Sukeshan, Tejesh Sudheer, Anand Chirayil, Nikhil Landge and Abey Thomas Joy. Each of them will get a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh by Doordarshan.

    The old logo, also called the DD eye, was designed by Devashis Bhattacharyya, an alumnus of the National Institute of Design (NID) along with his friends. The logo had been chosen by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
