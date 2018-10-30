Doordarshan cameraman, 2 cops killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 30: The crew of national broadcaster Doordarshan and two cops were killed after Naxals carried out an attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. The DD Cameraman who was martyred in today's attack has been identified as Achyutanand Sahu.

The attack took place in Dantewada's Nilawaya forest area at about 11.20 am.

The others part of the crew were reporter, Dheeraj Kumar and lighting assistant Mormukt Sharma. Both are safe, officials said.

Reports suggested that a team of Doordarshan news channel had gone to Dantewada to record a documentary film when Maoists attacked them.

"Today our patrolling party was ambushed by Naxals in Aranpur. Two of our personnel were martyred, and a DD cameraman was also injured and later succumbed. Two more personnel injured," DIG P Sundarraj told the media.

Dantewada Naxal attack: Two security personnel who were injured brought to hospital. Two security personnel and a DD cameraman lost their lives in the attack. #Chhattisgarh

Addressing a press conference, the officer said security forces are keeping a close watch in the neighbouring areas after the Dantewada attack. He said extra forces will be deployed in Dantewada and Bijapur.

PM Modi condemns cowardice attack

Meanwhile, Prime minister Narendra Modi has condemned the cowardice Naxal attack on Doordarshan reporters and Army personals.

I condemn the cowardice Naxal attack on Doordarshan reporters and Army personals tdy



I hv ordered "Finance Minister" to look into the matter and tk strong action ASAP.



If situation is uncontrolled in Naxal areas, we wl deploy RSS worksrs my cabinet for sacrifice#NaxalsAttack — Narendra Modi 🕗 (@narendarm0di) October 30, 2018

Union Information and Broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also condemned the killing.

"Strongly condemn the Naxal attack on DD News crew in Dantewada. Deeply saddened by the demise of our cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu and two jawans of CRPF. These insurgents will NOT weaken our resolve. We WILL prevail," tweeted I&B Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

In tweets condoling the deaths, Prasar Bharati later said the public broadcaster had deployed a camera team for election coverage includeing cameraman Achyutananda Sahu, reporter Dhiraj Kumar and light assistant Mormukt Sharma. The team came under attack by Maoists this forenoon near Dantewada.

Three days ago, four soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force died after Maoists blew up their anti-landmine vehicle in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Two other CRPF jawans were injured in the improvised explosive device or IED blast.

The attack comes just days ahead of assembly elections in the state which goes to polls in two phases - on November 12 and 20, 2018.