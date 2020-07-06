  • search
    Door-to-door health survey in Delhi's COVID-19 containment zones completed

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: The Delhi government has completed the door-to door health survey in the city''s COVID-19 containment zones, covering around 3.68 lakh people, officials said on Monday.

    Over 1.66 lakh antigen tests have been conducted in 445 COVID-19 containment zones, according to an official.

    On June 29, the Union Home Ministry had said that the door-to-door survey would be done in containment zones on priority basis by July 6, followed by a similar exercise across the city.

      The earlier deadline to complete the door-to-door survey in city''s containment zones was June 30.

      Under the new rules, authorities have to delineate the containment zones on a micro level, instead of big ones.

