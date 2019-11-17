  • search
    Amit Shah assures of BJP, Shiv Sena coming together Ramdas Athawale

    New Delhi, Nov 17: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday indicated that the BJP and the Shiv Sena will come together to form the government in Maharashtra amid the ongoing stalemate over government formation in the state.

    "I told Amit bhai (Union home minister and BJP chief Amit Shah) that if he mediates then a way can be found out to which he (Amit Shah) replied 'Don't worry, everything will be fine. The BJP and the Shiv Sena would come together to form government'," ANI quoted Athawale as saying.

    Athawale's statement came three days after Shah said Shiv Sena''s demands, including sharing the chief minister''s post, were "unacceptable" to his party.

    Maharashtra Effect: 'Don't let small differences unsettle us', PM Modi tells allies

    Shah rejected Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray''s claim that the BJP had agreed to share the CM''s post with the ally, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi many times and he "at least 100 times" had said in public during the assembly elections campaign that Devendra Fadnavis will again head the government if the saffron alliance gets a majority.

    The Sena never questioned their assertions then but has now put forth demands which were unacceptable to the BJP, Shah said.

    Maharashtra came under President''s rule following a recommendation from the governor. The Sena and the Congress have attacked the governor for recommending President''s rule in the state and accused him of working at the behest of the BJP.

