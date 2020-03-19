Don’t step out, PM advises janta curfew this Sunday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all people to maintain a Janta Curfew on Sunday. He made this announcement while addressing the nation on Thursday.

I am requesting your for Janta Curfew the PM also said. He said that this curfew would take place between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday, March 22.

The PM said that it will be a symbol of self control if every person should choose 10 people and inform them through phones about this and urge them to stay at home, Resolve and self control are the two mantra to prevent coronavirus the PM also said during his address.