    Don't speak against alliance govt or Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah

    By Shreya
    Bengaluru, July 07: Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday warned party workers to not speak against JD(S) leader Deve Gowda and CM Kumaraswamy.

    "I appeal to our leaders and activists not to speak against the alliance government, Chief Minister or Deve Gowda. Beware of the quarrelling wind news that opponents are raising for the alliance," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

    His appeal comes hours after a senior Congress leader, who is tasked to keep the party MLAs together, has blamed Siddaramaiah for sabotaging Karnataka government coalition, terming the former chief minister "a thief inside the party."

    Karnataka crisis updates: Cong-JD(S) meeting to save government underway

    Meanwhile, a circular has been issued by Congress inviting all party MLAs to attend Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called by senior leader Siddaramaiah on July 9.

    Karnataka Congress in charge KC Venugopal and Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao will also be present in the meeting.

    The circular also mentions that strict action will be taken against Congress MLAs who won't attend the meeting.

    The Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka is in deep trouble after 12 MLAs submitted their resignation on Saturday

