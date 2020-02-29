Don't preach us Rajdharma: Congress leader Kapil Sibal slams BJP

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 29: An altercation between BJP and Congress continued on Saturday over the opposition party's invocation of rajdharma.

On Friday, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress for trying to teach rajdharma after Congress President Sonia Gandhi met President Ramnath Kovind along with a delegation.

The Congress leaders submitted a memorandum demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the communal violence in north-east Delhi, which has claimed as many as 42 lives so far.

Taking to Twitter, Sibal said, "Law Minister to Congress : "Please don't preach us Rajdharma" How can we Mr. Minister ? When you did not listen to Vajpayeeji in Gujarat why would you listen to us!"

Modi govt committed to individual, judicial and media freedom: Ravi Shankar Prasad

"Listening , learning and obeying Rajdharma not one of your Government's strong points ! (sic)" he tweeted.

Law Minister to Congress :



“ Please don’t preach us Rajdharma “



How can we Mr. Minister ?



When you did not listen to Vajpayeeji in Gujarat why would you listen to us !



Listening , learning and obeying Rajdharma not one of your Government’s strong points ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 29, 2020

The reference made by the Congress leader was of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's comments over the communal riots in Gujarat in 2002, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was then in charge of the western state.

In a television interview, Brajesh Mishra, Vajpayee's key aide had said that Vajpayee was not in favour of Modi continuing as Gujarat CM.