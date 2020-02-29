  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't preach us Rajdharma: Congress leader Kapil Sibal slams BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 29: An altercation between BJP and Congress continued on Saturday over the opposition party's invocation of rajdharma.

    On Friday, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress for trying to teach rajdharma after Congress President Sonia Gandhi met President Ramnath Kovind along with a delegation.

    File photo of Kapil Sibal
    File photo of Kapil Sibal

    The Congress leaders submitted a memorandum demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the communal violence in north-east Delhi, which has claimed as many as 42 lives so far.

    Taking to Twitter, Sibal said, "Law Minister to Congress : "Please don't preach us Rajdharma" How can we Mr. Minister ? When you did not listen to Vajpayeeji in Gujarat why would you listen to us!"

    Modi govt committed to individual, judicial and media freedom: Ravi Shankar Prasad

    "Listening , learning and obeying Rajdharma not one of your Government's strong points ! (sic)" he tweeted.

    The reference made by the Congress leader was of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's comments over the communal riots in Gujarat in 2002, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was then in charge of the western state.

    In a television interview, Brajesh Mishra, Vajpayee's key aide had said that Vajpayee was not in favour of Modi continuing as Gujarat CM.

    More KAPIL SIBAL News

    Read more about:

    kapil sibal congress bjp ravi shankar prasad sonia gandhi politics

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X