'Don't need support of Congress to defeat BJP,' says Mayawati

    Lucknow, Mar 18: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati made it clear that BSP-SP alliance doesn't have any sort of alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh and in other states as well in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file photo

    A day after Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Raj Babbar announced that the party will leave 7 seats for BSP-SP alliance, Mayawati urged party workers to stay clear from confusion created by the Congress.

    Mayawati said, "The BSP, once again, wants to make it clear that BSP has no alliance with Congress in states, including Uttar Pradesh. Party workers should not be confused with Congress' statement."

    She further said, "Congress is completely free to contest on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Our coalition [BSP-SP] here is fully capable of defeating BJP. Congress should not spread confusion by leaving 7 seats for BSP-SP coalition alliance in UP."

    "The Congress party has decided to not contest seven Lok Sabha seats in the state for the SP, BSP and RLD alliance. The seats include Mainpuri, Kannauj and Firozabad (all SP bastions). We will not field candidate on any seats which will be contested by BSP chief Mayawati, RLD chief Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary," Raj Babbar, UP Congress chief told reporters in Lucknow without disclosing the seventh seat.

