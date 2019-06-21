Don't miss this video of adorable Army dogs performing Yoga

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 21: The weekend is flying in fast and many of you might be muttering 'Thank God it's Friday.' However, there might also be those for whom weekend just means Sunday - as they end up working on Saturdays too.

To cheer those up, here's a adorable video, released by news agency ANI, where a group of army dogs owned and trained by the Border Security Force in Jammu can be seen performing yoga aasanas along with their human training officers.

Yes, you read it right. On the fifth International Day of Yoga, everyone seems to be bending over backwards to slay on social media.

On International Yoga Day 2019, this is how the world celebrated the beauty of spiritual asanas

However, Yoga Day fever seems to have stirred not just humans but also dogs to action.

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/TTN2vAgbeS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

In the video, the dogs can be seen rolling and turning along with their trainers with total coordination.

Dog unit of the Indian Army were also seen practising Yoga along with their human counterparts.