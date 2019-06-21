  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't miss this video of adorable Army dogs performing Yoga

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 21: The weekend is flying in fast and many of you might be muttering 'Thank God it's Friday.' However, there might also be those for whom weekend just means Sunday - as they end up working on Saturdays too.

    To cheer those up, here's a adorable video, released by news agency ANI, where a group of army dogs owned and trained by the Border Security Force in Jammu can be seen performing yoga aasanas along with their human training officers.

    Dont miss this video of adorable Army dogs performing Yoga

    Yes, you read it right. On the fifth International Day of Yoga, everyone seems to be bending over backwards to slay on social media.

    On International Yoga Day 2019, this is how the world celebrated the beauty of spiritual asanas

    However, Yoga Day fever seems to have stirred not just humans but also dogs to action.

    In the video, the dogs can be seen rolling and turning along with their trainers with total coordination.

    Dog unit of the Indian Army were also seen practising Yoga along with their human counterparts.

    More YOGA News

    Read more about:

    yoga indian army international yoga day

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue