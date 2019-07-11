Don't miss out this teaser video and first images of ‘Chandrayaan 2’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 11: As the countdown for Chandrayaan 2 progresses, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has raised the public curiosity levels and excitement on the July 15 launch with a teaser Tweet. The video explains how the exploration of the Moon started and tells us about the features of the Chandayaan-2 Spacecraft. The second moon mission of ISRO is scheduled to launch next week.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced earlier that it is all set to launch its second mission to the Moon, ' the Chandrayaan-2' on July 15th, 2019 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

We are all set, Are you?#Chandrayaan2🚀 will be India’s first rover-based space mission, it will also be the world's first expedition to reach the 🌚Moon’s south polar region.#ISROMissions



Video Courtesy: @isro pic.twitter.com/IY5xoRYMoo — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 6, 2019

At 2.51 am early morning of Monday, the GSLV MKIII rocket will fire the mission which involves Vikram - the lander and Progyan - the rover to travel the distance and do a soft-landing on September 6.

And ahead of its launch, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has finally unveiled the first images of the launch vehicle of the lunar mission today.

Which of these theories is correct? Is there a fifth alternative that no one else has considered? We are looking to find the answer to these questions and more through Chandrayaan 2 — the world’s first mission to the Moon’s south polar region! pic.twitter.com/PHIcA2kr0D — ISRO (@isro) July 9, 2019

ISRO's earlier mission to the Moon in 2008, called Chandrayaan, not only succeeded but also made the remarkable discovery of water on the lunar surface.

The mission is to the lunar South Pole region because the possibility of water being present in the permanently shadowed areas of the region is higher. A large section of this surface stays in the shadow compared to the North Pole.